Finland's HUMAVOID Featuring DIABLO Drummer, Ex-AMORAL Members Release New Single / Video "Aluminum Rain"

Finland's twisted prog metallers Humavoid have released a new single / video "Aluminum Rain", taken from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled full length album. Check it out below.

Dual scream attack, haunting melodies and unexpected rhythms packed in a determined groove. Humavoid is a four-piece doomsday machine spits out a mix of high tech eight-string riffs by guitarist / vocalist Niko Kalliojärvi (ex-Amoral), the jazz fusion sound of keyboardist / lead vocalist Suvimarja Halmetoja, Heikki Malmberg’s (Diablo) polyrhythmic drumming, and the grinding bass tone of Mikki Rousi.

After a few smaller releases, the new album will present Humavoid as its most aggressive to date, but also further reveal the band’s experimental side.

Check out "Monkey Trap" below. Check out the band's official Facebook page here, and their catalogue via Spotify.