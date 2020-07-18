Finland's HUMAVOID Featuring DIABLO Drummer, Ex-AMORAL Members To Release New Album In August; Official Video For "Lidless" Single Posted

August 21st will see Finnish progressive metal unit Humavoid release their hotly anticipated upcoming full length record, titled Lidless, with Noble Demon. A blistering and unpredictable blend of aggressive prog metal that effortlessly shifts from chaotic beating to contagious refrains and back, perfectly completed by extraordinary high tech guitar riffs and jazz fusion piano licks.

Playing their very own and unique expressive form of their genre, today the band from Espoo, Finland, unleashed a high energetic and striking music video for the album's title track "Lidless", streaming below:

Guitarist Niko Kalliojärvi about the song: "The writing for this song was fueled by the frustration of everyone wanting to benefit from you in a way or another. Lidless is a manifesto of trusting no one and nothing to the degree that you even question the reliability of your own senses. Trying to arrange the vocals flowing smoothly in 11/4 in the middle section was a bit of a challenge, but it actually became my favorite part of the song!"

Tracklist:

"Fortune For Demise"

"Lidless"

"Aluminum Rain"

"Inside 1"

"Matter"

"What You Hide"

"Inside 2"

"The Breathing Method"

"Undercurrent"

"Drywall Cracks"

Humavoid are:

Suvimarja Halmetoja - vocals, keys

Niko Kalliojärvi - guitar, vocals

Mikki Rousi - bass

Heikki Malmberg - drums

For more info visit Humavoid on Facebook here.