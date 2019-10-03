Finland's KAAMOS WARRIORS Release Official Video For New Single "Chaos & Mayhem"; New Album Details Revealed

Finnish dark metal band Kaamos Warriors have released a new single, "Chaos & Mayhem", from their forthcoming second album, Shadows Of Northern Chaos, which is set to be released on November 1st by Inverse Records. The official viedo is available below.

Originally, Kaamos Warriors was a two member band formed by Mikko Ojala (Dark The Suns) and Jani Moilanen (R2JBros), but now the band has a third member, Jyri Moilanen, who handles bass on the new album.

Tracklist:

"Wolves in Storm"

"Chaos Walks the Earth"

"Chaos & Mayhem"

"Ruined by Plague"

"Shadows of Northern Chaos"

"Where Shadows Grow"

"Ruins of Hope"

"Moon And Stars"

For information on Kaamos Warriors go to their official Facebook page here.