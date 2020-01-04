Finland's KAOS KREW To Release New Album This Month; Official Video For New Single "Whiteout" Available

January 4, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news kaos krew heavy metal

On January 31st, Finnish bashers Kaos Krew release their new album, From The Ostrobothnian Plain, on Inverse Records. To get a feel of their new hard and heavy sounding album, watch the video for "Whiteout" below. Album details will be revealed soon. 

The video was shot by Kasper Dalkarl at Ahlskog Tannery in Ostrobothnia, Finland and features Petter Löf from the Finnish metalcore band IAmSin as vocalist.

For information on Kaos Krew go to their official Facebook page here.

Lineup:

Göran Fellman – guitar
Petter Löf – vocals
Mats Norrgård - drums
Ulf Skog – lead guitar
Sven Wannäs – keyboard
Massi Wickman – bass



