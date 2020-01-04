Finland's KAOS KREW To Release New Album This Month; Official Video For New Single "Whiteout" Available

On January 31st, Finnish bashers Kaos Krew release their new album, From The Ostrobothnian Plain, on Inverse Records. To get a feel of their new hard and heavy sounding album, watch the video for "Whiteout" below. Album details will be revealed soon.

The video was shot by Kasper Dalkarl at Ahlskog Tannery in Ostrobothnia, Finland and features Petter Löf from the Finnish metalcore band IAmSin as vocalist.

For information on Kaos Krew go to their official Facebook page here.

Lineup:

Göran Fellman – guitar

Petter Löf – vocals

Mats Norrgård - drums

Ulf Skog – lead guitar

Sven Wannäs – keyboard

Massi Wickman – bass