Finland's LIMOS To Release New EP In July; "Child Of The White Eye" Single / Video Streaming

Finnish melodic death metal band Limos is set to release a new EP, Tales Of The White Eye, on July 3rd via Inverse Records. The second single, "Child Of The White Eye" is released today and you can watch video below.

Vocalist Eirik Manne comments: "'Child Of The White Eye' was an interesting song to make. Lyrically, it continues in the same universe 'Altars' is set in, and explores the oracles of said world. It shows the hardships they endure, while finding their own place. Although the lyrics are oldest of the tracks on the EP, it took a long while for the song to settle to it's current form. The end result however is a track where we push ourselves to see where our limits are. The vocals are some of the most varied we've used up to this point, and if there is one track that showcases our evolution, it is this one."





Limos is a melodic death metal band that escaped the woods of Kainuu, Finland in 2017. As the forests were left behind, the band took with them the elements that defines their music; melodic riffs across the board, supported by harsh vocals. Goal at the end of the road? Be part of the next generation of Finnish Melodic Death Metal.

Tracklist:

"Altars"

"Rise To Arms"

"Child Of The White Eye"

"Surullisten Järvien Maa"

Pre-save Tales Of The White Eye on Spotify & Amazon here.