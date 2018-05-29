Finland's LOST DIVISION Release New Single "Wish You Were Dead"

Lost Division is a Finnish hard rock band with a metallic twist signed to Inverse Records. Coarse guitar riffs together with dexterous lead guitar accompanied with female vocals create bands solid signature sound. They have issued their debut single, "Wish You Were Dead". It features the B-side "In Memoriam".

The band comments the single: "What do you do when you always seem to be surrounded with people who cannot be trusted? What do you do when you loose everything dear and precious the second you turn your back at them? You get even. And then you make a song about it."

Lost Division line-up:

Teija Lämpsä – vocals

Junnu Sipola – drums

Antti Ovaska – guitar

Jaakko Korpi – guitar

Mikael Luukela – bass

