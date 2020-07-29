Finland's MEMOIRA Return With New Album Carnival Of Creation; Official Video For Title Track Released

Finland's Memoira is set to release their third studio album, Carnival Of Creation, on September 25th via Inverse Records. The band has released a new single and music video for the title track. Check it out below.

The band comments:

"'Carnival Of Creation' must be one of the most epic songs we have ever written. The lyrical theme is about discovering the art, the music, literature and everything that requires creative thought process. How everything develops through history and how the styles vary in different cultures. It's a rollercoaster of a song that dives within creative thinking, where everything is like this huge market square where you can come across with a plethora of creative ideas. We are really happy how the song turned out and it describes the album perfectly."

Memoira hails from Pori / Jyväskylä, Finland, playing symphonic / gothic metal. They have released two albums worldwide (Memoira 2009 through Nightmare records and Memories, Tragedies, Masquerades 2012 as a self-release) and after a four-year hiatus, the band is releasing their third album, Carnival Of Creation, through Inverse Records.





Tracklist:

"Dawn of Time"

"Carnival of Creation"

"Queen Element"

"Hunter's Moon"

"Dark Passenger"

"Shooting Star"

"Snowglobe"

"Crimson Bride Symphony"





Line-up:

Annika Jalkanen - Vocals

Jani Puusa - Guitar

Hannu Lindholm - Guitar

Lassi Nuolivaara - Keyboards & Piano

Niko Laaksonen - Bass

Matti Virtanen - Drums



