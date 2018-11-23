Finland's MYGRAIN Return After Five Years Of Silence; New III EP Available

Finnish melodic death metallers MyGrain have released new music after five years of silence. They have issued a three-song digital EP, III, today (November 23rd). The EP is their first sign of life since the Planetary Breathing album in 2013.

MyGrain was launched in 2004 and disbanded in 2015. This past summer the band announced they are back and will release new songs by the end of this year. The new EP is available on most common digital platforms: Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon, Radio, AOL, X-BOX Music and Google Play.

MyGrain has announced two live gigs for Finland, due to take place in January 2019. Dates are as follows:

January

18 - JKL Metal Festival (Lutakko) - Jyväskylä, Finland on 18th of

19 - Metal Crane Festival (Nosturi) - Helsinki, Finland