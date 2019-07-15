Finland's POST PULSE Release New EP For Free Download; Official Video For Cover Of JIMI HENDRIX Classic "Crosstown Traffic" Posted

Post Pulse is a unique death metal band hailing from Helsinki, Finland. Consisting of members Antti Karhu (ex-The Man-Eating Tree), Sam Roon (Hung), Tapani Rantanen and Anttoni Välimaa, the multi-cultural lineup produces a sound that marries American and Finnish death metal styles. The result is a rhythm-heavy, aggressive, and impactful body of work that stands out among bands in their genres on both sides of the ocean.

Today (July 15th) they release their new EP, The Price You Paid, which includes a cover of the classic Jimi Hendrix cut "Crosstown Traffic". It is available as a free download from the Post Pulse Bandcamp page, or via all digital platforms



"The Price You Paid" is an aggressive track and in your face by design, and includes a few truly special epic moments that encourage you to smash things around you. "Crosstown Traffic" was carefully crafted to pay homage to the original Jimi Hendrix classic, while remaining true to the Post Pulse sound.



The EP is mixed by Ryan Kelly at Garden Sound Studio and mastered by Andreas Andersson at Servant Studio (www.servantstudio.com).



Post Pulse's own Antti Karhu has once again put together some amazing videos for the tracks. "The Price You Paid" has an original style for a lyric video, and "Crosstown Traffic" pays tribute to the original Jimi Hendrix music video.