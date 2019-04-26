Finland's POST PULSE Release New Single "Generation 217" For Free Download; Lyric Video Posted

Helsinki's Post Pulse - signed to Inverse Music Group - have released their new single, "Generation 217". The track is available as a free download from the Post Pulse Bandcamp page, or you can listen to it on all your favorite streaming and download sites.



The new lyric video can be viewed below.

Post Pulse is a unique death metal band hailing from Helsinki, Finland. Consisting of members Antti Karhu (ex-The Man-Eating Tree), Sam Roon (Hung), Tapani Rantanen and Anttoni Välimaa, the multi-cultural lineup produces a sound that marries American and Finnish death metal styles. The result is a rhythm-heavy, aggressive, and impactful body of work that stands out among bands in their genres on both sides of the ocean.

Though the band members come from different walks of life, one major unifying factor between them is their extreme focus on detail within the art. Every note, hit, scream or rumble has been carefully planned and executed. Nothing you hear exists without careful consideration. That idea translates into the idea that recordings should be ‘human’ in the sense that not everything is supposed to sound like a machine has played it. The human flaw is part of the art.