Finland's SISARE To Release Leaving The Land Album In January; "Escape" Single Streaming

Finnish prog rock four-piece, Sisare, is releasing their new album, Leaving The Land, on January 19th via V.R.Label Finland. Now the band presents their second single, "Escape" - an epic progressive journey through different forms of life.

Along with the band’s signature sound of atmospheric melodies, the song introduces a hint of minimalism and a wall of fuzzy guitars. Utopian escapism is not only pursued by the vocals, but also by the lead guitar - an important narrative instrument in their distinctive style. Sit back, close your eyes and lose yourself to another world. We leave the land behind, grow our wings and free our mind.

Listen to the single now on Spotify, or via the SoundCloud widget below.

Last month the group released their first single and music video, "Geno" (see below). The upcoming album Leaving The Land explores the universe from multiple different perspectives. It dives through the concept of time, ego death and escapism - just to name a few. Every song is a story and a trip, where the band sometimes explores the rhythmic dimensions, sometimes stands in awe of all creation and sometimes rides towards the end or beginning of times with screaming fuzz.

The new album is more progressive, more psychedelic and less metal than their debut album Nature’s Despair. The atmospheric soundscapes and post-rocking guitars carry through the stories of Leaving the Land, where the lead guitar often takes the role of storytelling through melody. No keyboards were used in this record - this is pure guitar music!

“Sisare gives me the opportunity to search for new dimensions and narrate in free form, but without the possibility of using keyboards. This challenges me to find new perspectives to guitar arrangements - making every new composition an exploration to the very core of art rock.”

The band has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to get Leaving The Land pressed on vinyl. The album has been produced, recorded and mixed by Severi Peura and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Ulver, Electric Wizard).

Tracklisting:

"Escape"

"Mountains"

"Geno"

"Pace"

"Shattered"

"Perception"

"Escape":

"Geno" video:

(Photo - Juha Laurila)