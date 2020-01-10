Finland's SUPERDEATHFLAME Streaming New "Dying Embers" Single

Finland's Superdeathflame have released a new single, "Dying Embers", which is now available via all digital platforms. According to the band's label, Inverse Records, "the new track presents the familiar SDF sound with heavy grooving riffs tied together with ruthlessly catchy melodies."







Superdeathflame was founded 2007 in Finnish city of Kotka. They have released one full length album (The Last Wave, 2011) and and several singles. For information on the band check out their official Facebook page here.



Check out their 2019 single "Untold Burden" below.

Superdeathflame is:

Tomi Tilli - vocals, guitar

Marko Tuhkunen - drums