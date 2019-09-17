Finland's SUPERDEATHFLAME Streaming New "Untold Burden" Single

Superdeathflame, signed to Finland's Inverse Redcords, was founded 2007 in Finnish city of Kotka. They have released one full length album (The Last Wave in 2011) and several singles after that. Now they are back with a brand new song "Untold Burden". Synths, guitar and roaring vocals lead to a chorus that brings a new touch to the band's sound.

The band comments: "The song starts where the previous single 'Falling In Shades' ends. 'Untold Burden' is a story about losing the most important.. because of you. Listen and you know..."

Listen to the single below.