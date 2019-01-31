Finland's TYRANTTI To Release Debut Album Next Week; "Rikotaan Äänivalli" Music Video Streaming

Finland-based three-piece, Tyrantti, will see their self-titled debut album released next week, on February 8th via Playground Music. Pre-order Tyrantti on CD or red 180gr vinyl (worldwide shipping), here.

To celebrate the release, they present a new music video for the song, "Rikotaan Äänivalli". Watch below.

Influenced by 80s Judas Priest and early Iron Maiden, "Rikotaan Äänivalli: (‘Let’s break the sound barrier’) is one of the definite live bangers of the new album. The video was produced by Helsinki based Balansia Films’ film makers Matti Ruottinen and Mitro Härkönen.

Says lead vocalist and bassist Nahka-Sami: "'Rikotaan Äänivalli' is a song about every little kid’s daydream: flying a fighter jet like the ones in the film Top Gun. The song itself provides three minutes of rapid guitar shreds, Rob Halford-like vocals and a catchy sing-along chorus. Classic Tyrantti stuff. The music video isn’t fucking around either. It’s pretty much like looking at a train wreck: you don’t want to stare, but you just can’t look away."

(Photo - Mitro Härkönen)