Finland's VINIDE Release "The Beginning Scene" Single / Music Video; Reveal Album Due In January

Finnish symphonic metal band, Vinide, will release their third album, Reveal, on January 26th via Inverse Records. The first single from the concept album, "The Beginning Scene", is released today. Watch the music video below, and find the track on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes and Tidal.

Reveal is a science fiction story about a large information technology company Omega's former employee who finds himself locked in a mental asylum and is even sentenced to death. After he escapes the asylum he starts to find out what is really going on and what is the biggest interest of Omega's artificial intelligence project. The fears of the future seem to come true meanwhile the humankind is driving itself towards definite termination. The story goes on and a lot of plot twists are going to happen. How big is the urge to create something that humans don’t fully understand? What is going to happen to our hero during his journey finding out the origin of everything.

Recording, mixing and producing the whole album, Elmeri Kinnunen also has composed the pieces in collaboration with guitarist Mikko Kähkönen and keyboard player Heikki Polvinen. The final touch was given at Finnvox Studio by Mika Jussila mastering the album. Cover art by Petri Lampela.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Beginning Scene"

"Breakout"

"Reveal"

"Anger"

"The Rat"

"Plea"

"Emanuel"

"The Truth"

"The Plan"

"Believe"

"Bombs"

"Another Dimension"

"The Great Voyage"

"Save The Earth"

"The Beginning Scene" video:

Lineup:

Elmeri Kinnunen - guitars, vocals

Mikko Kähkönen - guitars

Heikki Polvinen - keyboards

Jaakko Juntunen - drums