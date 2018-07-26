Finland's WHERE'S MY BIBLE Sign With Inverse Records; Official Video For New Single "Meatholder" Released

Finnish metal band Where's My Bible have released a new single, "Meatholder", taken from their forthcoming debut album, M 'N' R. The album will be released on September 21st via Inverse Records.

Where's My Bible was formed in Heinola, Finland in 2014. Their music blends rock and punk influences with death and black metal. The band is no stranger to the big stages, having performed on the main stage of Tuska Open Air, and made an appearance at the Russian Emergenza final.

Guitarist Toni Hinkkala comments: "We are proudly releasing our single 'Meatholder', which music video summarises the band's main idea (we are dead serious with a twinkle in the eye). We're excited about our upcoming debut album, M'n'R, which is very versatile in many ways and it's not limited to only one music genre. This album is exploiting example of that Mosh N' Roll is love and rock attitude with heaviness of metal music."







The M'N'R tracklist is as follows:

"Intro"

"Speedload"

"Dancefloor"

"Absinth"

"Interlude"

"Meatholder"

"Me Myself and I"

"Transcendence"

"Failure" (Bonus Track)

Line-up:

Jussi Matilainen - vocals

Toni Hinkkala - guitars

Pasi Löfgren - guitars

Jarno Laakkonen - bass

Antti Jokinen - drums



Photo by Olli Tiainen