Finland's WYRMWOODS Release Earth Made Flesh Debut; Complete Album Stream Available

Earth Made Flesh, the first album of Finnish black metal band Wyrmwoods, was released through Inverse Records on January 15th. According to the label, Wyrmwoods' songs are a mix of aggressive atmospheric black metal and almost progressive ambient instrumental passages, including less typical metal instruments like the saxophone, all played by the solo member Nuurag-Vaarn.

The album's themes alter from existential horror like Thomas Ligotti to the mysteries of Norse paganism. The tracklist is available below:

"Break The Seal"

"The Greater Festival Of Masks"

"Saturnalia"

"Abomination"

"Primordial Waters / The Well of Urth"

"The One As Chaos And Egg"

Check out the full album stream below.