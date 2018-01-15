Finland's WYRMWOODS Release Earth Made Flesh Debut; Complete Album Stream Available
January 15, 2018, 9 hours ago
Earth Made Flesh, the first album of Finnish black metal band Wyrmwoods, was released through Inverse Records on January 15th. According to the label, Wyrmwoods' songs are a mix of aggressive atmospheric black metal and almost progressive ambient instrumental passages, including less typical metal instruments like the saxophone, all played by the solo member Nuurag-Vaarn.
The album's themes alter from existential horror like Thomas Ligotti to the mysteries of Norse paganism. The tracklist is available below:
"Break The Seal"
"The Greater Festival Of Masks"
"Saturnalia"
"Abomination"
"Primordial Waters / The Well of Urth"
"The One As Chaos And Egg"
Check out the official Wyrmwoods Facebook page here. Check out the full album stream below.