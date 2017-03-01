Finland’s A LIE NATION To Release Begin Hate EP In April; “Shooting The Messenger” Video Streaming

Finnish melodic extreme metal quintet, A Lie Nation, will release their second EP, called Begin Hate, on April 5th via Inverse Records.

Begin Hate is rough, yet melodic, extreme metal with an original touch that fuses elements from black and death metal with rock-like straightforwardness. The four song EP is a study of negative mindscapes of the human species and it spans from extreme aggression to apocalyptic and self-destructive atmospheres. Heavy hitting rhythms and razor sharp vocals are balanced out with intriguing melodies and smoothly grinding bass lines. Begin Hate does not bow to anyone or anything, but is sure to leave a mark with its energetic destructiveness.

Begin Hate was recorded during 2016 in Oulu, Finland. Recording, mixing, mastering and the cover art has been fully produced within A Lie Nation.

Tracklisting:

“Rot Of The Spirit”

“Shooting The Messenger”

“Into Black Divine”

“A Burn Afar”

“Shooting The Messenger” video:

Lineup:

Markus Leinonen, drums

Joonas Kokkoniemi, bass guitar

Joni Moisanen, guitar

Miikka Pyykkönen, vocals

Jussi Tuomisto, guitar