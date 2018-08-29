Finland’s ATLAS Streaming “On Crooked Stones” Video

Finland’s Atlas are releasing their music video for their first single “On Crooked Stones” in support of their upcoming first full-length Primitive due out November 16th from Inverse Records. The video was filmed during Atlas' tour with Miss May I this past June. The cold atmosphere and aggressive riffs paired with heartfelt lyrics and intimate vocals paint a picture of childhood trauma and the heritage of malice; perfectly suiting, the music video captures the band's intense and energetic live show, stirring anticipation for the full-length.

“On Crooked Stones” was mixed and mastered at Impact Studios by Buster Odeholm (Born of Osiris, Sworn In, Humanity's Last Breath, etc.) with additional production from the late George Christie also from Impact Studios.

"We started writing the album back in 2015 and it took us 3 years and about 30 song ideas to narrow it down to these nine tracks. The process was long and one of the hardest things we’ve ever set out to do, but we’re all extremely happy and proud of how it came out in the end.’’ comments guitarist Aleksi Viinikka.

Tracklisting:

“Skinwalker”

“Feel”

“Kaamos”

“On Crooked Stones”

“Primitive”

“Pareidolia”

“Pendulum Swing”

“Bloodline” (feat. Ben English)

“Rust”

“On Crooked Stones”: