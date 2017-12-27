Finland’s EVIL DRIVE Sign With Reaper Entertainment; Ragemaker Album Due In March

Reaper Entertainment has announced the signing of the Finnish female-fronted metal band, Evil Drive. The group was formed in January 2013 and their debut album, The Land Of The Dead, was released in 2016.

The band states: “After lengthy negotiations, Evil Drive is today proud to announce the signing of a record deal with German Reaper Entertainment Europe label. Reaper Entertainment was chosen because of the best deal and shared interests considering the longevity of the co-operation and the best possible future for the band. We believe that with the help of the Reaper people, Evil Drive will reach a whole new level as a band and the future looks very bright for us. However, we want to thank everyone who has supported us over five years already. We are also eager to meet new Evil Drive fans and supporters all around the world. We hope to see you all soon!”

Greg from Reaper adds: “We are absolutely proud we get the chance to sign such a brilliant band as Evil Drive. It’s an honour to welcome them to our young and fast-growing Reaper-family. To get the chance to work with such talented and promising artists is always amazing. We are really looking forward to this new signing and Evil Drive’s upcoming release, so should you!”

The sold-out debut album The Land Of The Dead was released in January 2016. Later on, Evil Drive has become one of the most talked of bands in the underground. Their unique blend of melodic death metal with thrash metal elements and strong female vocals have quickly made them a favourite for fans and critics alike.

The new album, titled Ragemaker, will be released in March of 2018. More info coming soon.

Evil Drive are:

Viktoria Viren - Vocals

Ville Wiren - Guitar

Juha Beck - Drums

Marko Syrjala- Bass

J-P Pusa -Guitar