Finland’s FINAL VOID Release Sounds Of Absence Debut

Hailing from Tampere, Finland, Final Void combines melodic rock and metal in their own unique style in their debut Sounds Of Absence, released via Inverse Records

Final Void was founded in 2012, but instead of hurrying to the studio, they decided to let their sound grow and mature. In 2015, as the band reached its final ensemble, it was time to start working on their debut album. This powerful album takes the listener on a melodic journey through strong emotions and emotional landscapes.

Albert Hyrönen, a solo artist and a finalist of a national guitarist competition 'Kitarasankari' (Guitar Hero), stars on the track “Thoreau.”

“Final Void asked me if I wanted to play a solo on their upcoming album. I listened the song and immediately decided I wanted to be a part of this project! The song kicks ass and the overall feeling of the debut album is just amazing and so versatile!” -Albert Hyrönen

The album is available on all popular digital services (Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Tidal, Apple Music, Google Play etc.) and the physical CD-version is sold via Finnish Record Shop X.

Tracklisting:

“One Certain Son”

“Dianthus”

“Thoreau”

“For You”

“Desperation Rises”

“Journey”

“Her Song”

“Bad Memory”

“The Day You Sold Your Heart”

“Thoreau” lyric video:

(Photo by: Sampsa Kapanen)