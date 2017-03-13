Finland’s LANTERN Streaming Tracks From Upcoming II: Morphosis Album

Finnish death dealers, Lantern, are streaming several songs from their forthcoming Dark Descent Records album, II: Morphosis. The band's second full-length is set for a March 17th release. Listen to the tracks below and pre-order the album on CD, black vinyl and blue/black splatter vinyl.

II: Morphosis was mixed and mastered by Dan Lowndes/Resonance Sound Studios. Artwork by Zbigniew M. Bielak.

Tracklisting:

“Black Miasma”

“Sleeper of Hypnagog”

“Hosting Yellow Fungi”

“Cleansing of the Air”

“Necrotic Epiphanies”

“Transmigration”

“Virgin Damnation”

“Morphosis”

“Lucid Endlessness”

II : Morphosis by Lantern

Lantern lineup:

Cruciatus - lead guitar

Necrophilos - vocals

J. Noisehunter - bass

St. Belial - rhythm guitar

J. Poussu - drums

(Photo - Lantern Facebook)