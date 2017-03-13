Finland’s LANTERN Streaming Tracks From Upcoming II: Morphosis Album
March 13, 2017, an hour ago
Finnish death dealers, Lantern, are streaming several songs from their forthcoming Dark Descent Records album, II: Morphosis. The band's second full-length is set for a March 17th release. Listen to the tracks below and pre-order the album on CD, black vinyl and blue/black splatter vinyl.
II: Morphosis was mixed and mastered by Dan Lowndes/Resonance Sound Studios. Artwork by Zbigniew M. Bielak.
Tracklisting:
“Black Miasma”
“Sleeper of Hypnagog”
“Hosting Yellow Fungi”
“Cleansing of the Air”
“Necrotic Epiphanies”
“Transmigration”
“Virgin Damnation”
“Morphosis”
“Lucid Endlessness”
Lantern lineup:
Cruciatus - lead guitar
Necrophilos - vocals
J. Noisehunter - bass
St. Belial - rhythm guitar
J. Poussu - drums
(Photo - Lantern Facebook)