Finland’s LEGIONNAIRE To Release Debut Album In May; “Black Harbinger” Lyric Video Posted

Finnish trad-metal newcomers Legionnaire will release their full-length debut album, Dawn Of Genesis, on May 26th via Gates Of Hell Records (a Cruz Del Sur Music imprint). The album will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Order here. A lyric video for new track "Black Harbinger" is available for streaming below.

Legionnaire's music is based on powerful twin guitar harmonies, and medieval style epic melodies. While the lyrics often have influences from ancient or medieval mythology. fictional themes, including science fiction, are also present. Legionnaire creates an original, personal sound, though you can definitely hear tons of influences in their music: old Scandinavian metal, classic NWOBHM-style galloping riffs, and an overall epic feel that brings to mind U.S. metal bands such as Liege Lord, Brocas Helm and obscure US epic metal release from the mid-80s. In a few words: traditional heavy metal.

Dawn of Genesis was mastered by Wicked Ischianus of Mausoleum Gate. With bands like Legionnaire, heavy metal will never die.

Tracklisting:

“Clairvoyance”

“Enigma Of Time”

“Shadow Upon The Metropolis”

“Millennium”

“The Guardian”

“Dawn Of Genesis”

“Black Harbinger”

“Olympian Aegis”

“Black Harbinger” lyric video:



Legionnaire consists of singer/lead/rhythm guitarist, Aku Tiensuu, Lead/rhythm guitarist Petri Ranta, Bassist Frans Kivelä and drummer Akseli Häärä. Aku, Petri and Frans are the three original members of the group. Akseli was asked to join Legionnaire in late 2014 to replace the original drummer, Heikki Härkönen. Before the first official release, full-length album Dawn Of Genesis, Legionnaire released two demo tapes, Legionnaire in 2014 and The Enigma Of Time a year after the first one, both on cassette format.

Lineup:

Aku Tiensuu - vocals / guitars

Frans Kivelä - bass

Petri Ranta - guitars

Akseli Häärä - drums