Finland’s THE NIGHTS Release Teaser Video For Upcoming Debut Album

Finland-based melodic rock band, The Nights, have released a teaser video for their upcoming debut album.

Says the band: "Well, here you go. Finally. First soundbytes from our upcoming album. Enjoy! We know it's only a teaser but stay tuned. More exciting info about our near future coming next week."

The Nights was formed in the summer of 2015 by Sami Hyde (vocals) and Ilkka Wirtanen (guitar). Both Sami and Ilkka have successful careers in music, in Finland and abroad.

Sami has been a singer for many acts and projects, including the Tony Mills Band (Shy, TNT) in 2008 which also included Geoff Nichols (Black Sabbath) on keyboards and Neil Hibbs (Shy) on guitar. He has also written songs for many artists, including The Magnificent ("If It Takes All Night", "Lost", and "Drive").

Ilkka Wirtanen is best known for his work as a producer with international acts like glam metal band Reckless Love, for whom he has produced four albums and co-written many of their popular songs, including "Hot" and "Night On Fire". He has also produced several other rock bands (Baton Rogue Morgue, Hellcity Punks) and worked as a mixer for international acts (S.E.X. Department).

The Nights was formed because Sami and Ilkka felt a common need to write songs that “make you feel good and also give tribute to our everlasting heroes in music, for example TNT and Yngwie Malmsteen.” Frontiers interest was piqued by their songs featuring a superb mixture of classic pop melodies and modern melodic rock/metal production and the band was signed.