Finland’s TORCHIA Unveil “Plague Peasant” Music Video

Finnish death metallers Torchia have unleashed their new video “Plague Peasant” in support of their sophomore album The Coven due out March 27 via Rockshots Records.

"The up-tempo single ‘Plague Peasant’ is heavily driven by the melodic lead guitar, which has been the trademark of many Finnish melodic death metal bands, but not so often for Torchia. This song is somewhat an homage to our great countrymen and another favorite for all fans of old-school melodic death and Finnish sound."

Arising from the inner darkness of composer and lyricist Ville Riitamaa, Torchia takes inspiration from a multitude of metal subgenres and their mission is to revitalize the genre of melodic death metal by bringing in a sense of danger and unpredictability.

Tracklisting:

“Sky”

“Gallows”

“Moon, Rise!”

“Lord Of Dreams (Cult March)”

“Plague Peasant”

“Jäämaa”

“Memoirs”

“Astral Planes”

“Forever Blood”

“Plague Peasant” video: