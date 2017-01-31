Finland’s VIPER ARMS To Release Debut Album In March; “Black Surf” Video Streaming

Inspired by dystopian and horror fiction, “Black Surf” is the first single from the upcoming full-length debut album from Finland’s Viper Arms.

The band is known for their energetic live shows and their catchy tunes. Last summer the band performed, among other venues and festivals, at Ruisrock - one of the oldest and biggest festivals in Europe.

The bands comment on Black Surf: ”With its eerie melodies and lyrics inspired by dystopian fiction, Black Surf describes the last staggering steps of humanity in a dark and postapocalyptic world, where the only source of light comes from the stars shining above the relics of what was once called civilization.”

Check out the “Black Surf” video below, and stay tuned for updates on the band.