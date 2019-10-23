Finnish Pop Metallers SEGMENTIA Release Debut EP Via Inverse Records; "Ivory Tower" Video Posted

Segmentia is a Finnish pop metal act founded April 2019 at city of Seinäjoki. They have released their first EP, Shanghai, which consists of six tracks "that are packed with strong melodies, skilfull musicianship and vocals that create the recognizable sound of Segmentia."

The EP is released as a limited CD pressing and is also available on all digital music services worldwide. Check out their new video for "Ivory Tower" below.

Tracklist:

"Ivory Tower"

"No Resistace"

"Silver Lining"

"Shanghai"

"Remedy"

"Dance"

