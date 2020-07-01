Finnish Progressive Death Metallers DENOMINATE Streaming New Single "Abandoned"; New Album To Be Released This Month

Finnish Oulu-based progressive death metal band, Denominate, is set to release their second album, Isochron, on July 24th via Inverse Records. The band have released a second single, "Abandoned", from the album. Check it out below.

The band comments: "'Abandoned' is the third song on the record and is one of the most straightforward and punishing tracks on the album. The lyrics, as the title suggests, deal with abandonment in the service of a greater cause and the feelings of bitterness and betrayal it might generate in the ones being left behind. Musically the song takes inspiration from a wide range of genres including black metal and thrash metal."

Tracklist:

"The Chain"

"Departure"

"Abandoned"

"Succession"

"Desolation"

"The Chronicler"

"Isochron"

"The Chain"

Line-up:

Kimmo Raappana - Guitar / Main Songwriter

Eetu Pylkkänen - Guitar / Backing Vocals

Joni Määttä - Drums

Ville Männikkö - Vocals

Tuomas Pesälä - Bass



Check out Denominate's official Facebook page here.