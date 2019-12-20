FINNTROLL Announce New Album And Special Release Show

The wait is finally over. After seven years since the release of their latest record, Blodsvept, the Trolls of Nordic folklore announce their return from the darkest depths of Finland to unleash their new full-length upon mankind in 2020.

Finntroll’s next, still untitled album, will be released on August 14, 2020 through Century Media Records

In order to celebrate the release, the band will play an official album release show at Summer Breeze Open Air in Dinkelsbühl, Germany in 2020, making it possible for you to exclusively enjoy the new material live for the first time on the release day. Get your troll ears out of the drawers, polish your dancing shoes and put this exclusive release show on your bucket list.

Updates to follow.

(Photo - Jamo Katila)