FINNTROLL Premier "Mask" Music Video

Finntroll present the video for their single, “Mask”. The track is featured on the band's seventh studio album, Vredesvävd, out on September 18. Watch the video below.

The title Vredesvävd translates to “Wrath-woven”, which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri “Trollhorn” Sorvali with vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns acting as his right hand, “Vredesvävd” presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

Vredesvävd will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here

- Gatefold lilac LP (limited to 200 / EMP)

- Gatefold silver LP (limited to 200 / Nuclear Blast)

- Gatefold dark green LP (limited to 200 / CM Distro)

- Gatefold clear LP (limited to 100 / EU Band Shop)

- Gatefold transp. red LP (Levykauppa Äx)

- Gatefold black LP (all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase (all outlets)

- CD Mediabook & Patch in Slipcase (all outlets)

- Digital Albums (all platforms)

Tracklisting:

"Väktaren"

"Att Döda Med En Sten"

"Ormfolk"

"Gränars Väg"

"Forsen"

"Vid Häxans Härd"

"Myren"

"Stjärnornas Mjöd"

"Mask"

"Ylaren"

"Mask" video:

"Forsen" video:

“Ormfolk”:

After aeons of forging plans, writing new hymns and hiding from plagues, Finntroll can finally announce that they are crawling out from their caves and into the tourbus again. March 2021 Finntroll will hit mainland Europe with their new album, Vredesvävd, bringing old and new allies to the raid.

Supporting acts will be Icelandic Skálmöld returning from their hibernation and Atavistia. Be prepared, for the troll horde shall be hitting your town very soon.

Tour dates:

March

16 - Köln, Germany - Essigfarbik

17 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

21 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

22 - Caen, France - BBC

23 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

24 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

25 - Istres, France - L’Usine

26 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir

27 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

28 - Nantes, France - Le Warehouse

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

30 - Madrid, Spain - MON Live

31 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

April

1 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

2 - Rome, Italy - Largo

3 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

4 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

5 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

6 - Budapest, Dürer Kert

7 - Wien, Austria - Szene

8 - München, Germany - Backstage

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

10 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

11 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

14 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

15 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

17 - Prague, Czech Republic -Nova Chmelnice

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

Lineup:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp

Tundra - Bass

Skrymer - Guitars

Routa - Guitar

Vreth - Vocals

Virta - Keys

MörkÖ - Drums