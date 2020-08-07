FINNTROLL Release New Single "Forsen"; Animated Video Streaming

Finnish troll horde, Finntroll, have unleashed the second single from their seventh studio album - the first in long seven years. Vredesvävd will be out on September 18 and the title translates to “Wrath-woven”, which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri “Trollhorn” Sorvali with vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns acting as his right hand, “Vredesvävd” presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

An animated video for "Forsen", created by Animaatiokopla, can be seen below.

The band comments: "The shaman's journey into the other, is portrayed in myriads of ancient art. Often symbolized by a stream that flows into the earth. Riding the rapids one can unravel mysteries, deep within the layers of consciousness. There one can find oneself, if one dares to search deep enough."

Vredesvävd will be available in the following formats

Tracklisting:

"Väktaren"

"Att Döda Med En Sten"

"Ormfolk"

"Gränars Väg"

"Forsen"

"Vid Häxans Härd"

"Myren"

"Stjärnornas Mjöd"

"Mask"

"Ylaren"

Lineup:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp

Tundra - Bass

Skrymer - Guitars

Routa - Guitar

Vreth - Vocals

Virta - Keys

MörkÖ - Drums

