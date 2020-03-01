Fire Fight Australia "You're The Voice" Finale Video Footage Featuring JOHN FARNHAM, BRIAN MAY And OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN Posted

According to Billboard, Firefight Australia which featured Alice Cooper and Queen + Adam Lambert and raised close to $10 million Australian ($6.7 million US) for good causes and exceeded all expectations, say organizers of the historic show held at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Spanning nine and a half hours, the all-star event drew more than 1.5 million viewers across its domestic partners, the Seven Network and Foxtel. Check out video of the finale featuring John Farnham’s "You’re The Voice" with Queen guitarist Brian May, Olivia Newton-John, Mitch Tambo, Alan McKenzie, plus a cast of pipers and firefighters.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek went towards these key organizations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”: Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

