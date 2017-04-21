FIRE FROM THE GODS Debut “The Voiceless” Music Video

Fire From The Gods has released their Ramon Boutviseth-directed music video for "The Voiceless”. Produced by Jonathan Davis (Korn), "The Voiceless" is off of their upcoming full length album, Narrative Retold, due out May 19th via Rise Records.

“The Voiceless is referring to the callousness of society. This generation is exposed to so many shocking and graphic events. No one seems to bat an eye. There is no compassion or care for one's fellow man. Violence towards each other is a normal occurrence factored into our lives these days. Speaking up about it is nothing new, but it needs to be said. Yes, the world will keep spinning, and life does go on, but we need to slow down and smell the fucking roses once in a while." - Vocalist AJ Channer

Pre-order the album at this location.