FIRE FROM THE GODS Release "Evolve" Music Video

Fire From The Gods have released a vide for "Evolve" ahead of their upcoming winter tour with Of Mice & Men, Blessthefall, and Cane Hill. The song lives on the band's latest effort, Narrative, out now. Watch the clip below.

"'Evolve' and the concept for the video was something I thought about for quite a bit even before we wrote the song," said singer AJ Channer, who also directed the clip, marking an impressive first in his career. "I wanted to use satire and bit of comedy to show how crazy and - sadly- how bad we look as a society these days. We're constantly chasing our tails in a never-ending cycle of insanity."

He continued, "Directing the video did seem like a daunting task, at first. But it went very smooth and was obstacle-free. We had an amazing cast, crew, and set. Shout outs to Mike Rogers and co. Also, special thanks to Anthony and the Come and Take It Live fam. Without further ado, 'EVOLVE'."