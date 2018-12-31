Fire In The Mountains Metal Festival Wins County Approval For 2019

Fire In The Mountains - the outdoor music experience nestled in the breathtaking wilderness of the Grand Tetons in Jackson, Wyoming - is officially cleared to rock Buffalo Valley in July after the county approved its special-event permit Thursday, reports Jackson Hole News&Guide.

Teton County Administrator Alyssa Watkins OK’d the weekend concert at Heart Six Ranch after a review by departments like the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.

The county imposed several conditions, including prohibiting on-site camping, limits on amplified noise and a required consultation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to protect wildlife from concert impacts.

Acts confirmed for Fire In The Mountains currently include Germany's The Ruins Of Beverast, Scotland's Saor, and Munly And The Lupercalians. More acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale January 12th.

