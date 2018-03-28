FIRE RED EMPRESS Release “Under The Barren Light” Video

UK heavy rockers Fire Red Empress have premiered the video for their new single “Under The Barren Light” taken from their recently released, critically acclaimed debut album Black Morphine.

The song is the second single to be release from Black Morphine, which was mixed and mastered by Über Producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Mercenary) at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark and marks the first release with new singer Jennifer Diehl (formerly of Furykane). The title track features a guitar solo from Brian Tatler and was also co-written by him.

Black Morphine was released on October 20th through Red Essential.

Fire Red Empress are playing Stone Free Festival at the 02 Arena on June 17th.