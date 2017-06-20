FIREBALL MINISTRY Release Lyric Video For New Song “Back To Earth”; Band Confirmed For Cal Jam 17 Festival

Southern California rock ‘n’ roll band, Fireball Ministry, has debuted a new song titled “Back On Earth”. The track is featured on the band’s forthcoming, fifth studio album, Remember The Story, which will be released on October 6th via Cleopatra Records.

Watch the lyric video For “Back To Earth” below. Purchase the track at iTunes, stream it at Spotify.

The song premiere comes in conjunction with the announcement that Fireball Ministry will be performing at the Cal Jam 17 Festival on October 7th at Glen Helen Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA. Also performing at the festival will be Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood and more. Tickets go on sale June 29th at 10 AM, PT. Head here for more information.

Fireball Ministry’s upcoming release, Remember The Story, will mark their first album in seven years and first record with their new bassist Scott Reeder (Kyuss). Additional information will be revealed soon.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)