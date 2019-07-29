FIREHOUSE Guitarist BILL LEVERTY Jams With LITA FORD On "Back To The Cave"; Video

Firehouse guitarist, Bill Leverty, has released the video below, along with the following statement:

"I had the great honour and pleasure of jamming with rock legend, Lita Ford, and her amazing band in Ft. Morgan, CO on 7/13/19. 'Back To The Cave' has always been one of my favourite Lita songs. Mega thanks to Lita for inviting me! Special thanks also to her bandmates: Patrick Kennison, Marty O'Brien and Bobby Rock. Go see Lita Ford in concert. She and her band are AWESOME!"