FIRELAND Release Fireland III - Believe Or Die LP; Full Album Streaming Via Lyric Videos

Northern Irish heavy metal band, Fireland, have released their brand new full-length studio album, Fireland III - Believe Or Die.

This new album marks a sea change in the band's history, with the sound moving towards a more modern and powerful European sound. Riffs and melodies remain at the forefront, as you’ve come to expect from the band. The subject matter of the songs encompasses subjects such as personal loss, sacrifice, revenge, rebirth, a wide range of forces, both good and evil, and of course, love and hate, making the album as diverse lyrically as it is musically.

It features a sequel to the 2008 debut album's fan favourite, Fallen. It sees our intrepid hero make the ultimate sacrifice to rescue his beloved wife from the dark forces that have taken her from him. This is one of the album's more epic (in all senses of the word) moments, clocking in at 9:30 in length, allowing the members to stretch their legs musically and artistically.

Work on the album started in 2010, but it was put on ice while sole original member Steve Moore was making waves with his other band, Irish metal favourites Stormzone. With the coup of acquiring the services of David Brown of Chaos Frame on vocals in mid-2016, recording began in earnest over an intensive four month period.

Engineered, mixed and mastered by Steve Moore at FireMachine Studio, it was, and continues to be, entirely self-funded and self-produced. And proudly so.

Tracklisting:

“John Rock”

“Believe Or Die”

“My Enemy's Enemy”

“Ironclad”

“Burning Scarecrow”

“Hell Hotel”

“Fallen II”

“Murderhole”

“Hate Will Live On”

“Rise Again”

Formed in 2003, Fireland are a twin lead guitar heavy metal band, drawing on all the influences over forty years of heavy metal. Based in Northern Ireland, the band will not let their location on the outskirts of Europe stand in the way of bringing their own brand of riff-based, powerful and melodic metal to the rest of the world.

To date, the band has played with metal legends such as DragonForce, Blitzkrieg, Jeff Scott Soto, Blaze, Doro, Rose Tattoo and Girlschool. In other bands, the members have toured with Saxon, Stryper, Hell and Kreator, and performed at festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Sonisphere, Bloodstock Open Air, Hard Rock Hell and Leyendas del Rock.