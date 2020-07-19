FIRES IN THE DISTANCE Reveal New Single "The Lock And The Key"

Melodic death metal outfit and recent Prosthetic signing, Fires In The Distance have released the second single from their upcoming debut album. "The Lock And The Key" is streaming below. The Connecticut four-piece will release Echoes From Deep November, via Prosthetic on September 19, pre-orders are available now at this location.

Of the track, the band comments: "'The Lock And The Key' is a song that encapsulates the primal feeling of complete isolation as well as coming to terms with some of the more tragic aspects of life without allowing resentment to take root, with the progression of melodies meant to reflect the process of gradual healing."

Fires In The Distance originally intended to self-release Echoes From Deep November this month - any pre-orders placed directly with the band will be honoured - but the album will now get a full worldwide release via Prosthetic on LP and on all digital outlets, ready for its September release date.

Over the course of six melancholic tracks, Echoes From Deep November charts a perpetual struggle with mental health and the tribulations of living with deep rooted depression. Each track documents peaks and plateaus of inner torment, internal rationalisation and an ongoing struggle to survive. Additionally, personal experiences witnessing pain and struggle in others feeds into the cacophony of anguish and oppression.

Written throughout 2018 and 2019, Echoes From Deep November was recorded with producer Dave Kaminsky (Infera Bruo, Stone Healer), who the band describe as being like a fifth member. Their desire to capture the organic nature of their live sound has paid dividends; each of the six tracks reverberates with energy and emotion. Haunting artwork by Caelen Stokkermans finishes off the pensive package of melodic doom with a macabre flourish.

Tracklisting:

"The Climb"

"Elusive Light"

"The Lock And The Key"

"Reflections In The Ice"

"Chained To The Earth"

"Sundial"

For further details, visit Fires In The Distance on Facebook.

