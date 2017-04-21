FIRESPAWN Debut “Serpent Of The Ocean” Music Video

Firespawn’s second album, The Reprobate, will be released on April 28th as digipak CD, deluxe LP (with Gatefold sleeve, 180 g vinyl, poster, inlay and the entire album on CD) and as digital download/stream. A video for the album’s opening track, “Serpent Of The Ocean”, is available for streaming below.

The album artwork features an excerpt of a huge painted piece of artwork, done by Mr. Paolo Girardi, who has been responsible for the artwork of Firespawn’s debut album as well as artworks for bands such as Black Breath, Power Trip, Chthe'ilist, Manilla Road and many more.

The Reprobate tracklisting:

“Serpent Of The Ocean”

“Blood Eagle”

“Full Of Hate”

“Damnatio Ad Bestias”

“Death By Impalement”

“General’s Creed”

“The Whitecahpel Murderer”

“A Patient Wolf”

“The Reprobate”

“Nightwalkers”

“Serpent Of The Ocean” video:

“Blood Eagle”:

“Death By Impalement”:

The LP version of The Reprobate is available in the following colours:

Black vinyl: unlimited

Dark green vinyl: ltd. to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe

Clear vinyl: ltd. to 200 copies, available at various mailorder stores

Silver vinyl: ltd. to 200 copies, exclusively available at FIRESPAWN’s webstore

Firespawn is the incarnate abomination of LG Petrov, Victor Brandt (both Entombed AD), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, ex-Necrophobic), A. Impaler (Necrophobic, Naglfar) and Matte Modin (Raised Fist, ex-Dark Funeral).