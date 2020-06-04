FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Release "Heathen Blood" Lyric Video
June 4, 2020, an hour ago
Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, will release their new album, Abominate, this Friday, June 7, via Century Media. A lyric video for the track "Heathen Blood" can be found below.
Abominate will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.
- Limited CD Digipak
- Gatefold black LP+CD & LP-Booklet
- Digital album
- Gatefold transp. green LP+CD & LP- Booklet
- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD & LP-Booklet
The artwork was once again painted by Paolo Girardi.
Tracklisting:
"The Gallows End"
"Death and Damnation"
"Abominate"
"Heathen Blood"
"The Great One"
"Cold Void"
"The Hunter"
"Godlessness"
"Blind Kingdom"
"The Undertaker"
"Black Wings of the Apocalypse"
"Heathen Blood" lyric video:
“The Gallows End” video:
"The Hunter":
"The Great One":
Firespawn is:
LG Petrov - vocals
Fredrik Folkare - guitar
Victor Brandt - guitar
A. Impaler - bass
Matte Modin - drums