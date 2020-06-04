FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Release "Heathen Blood" Lyric Video

Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, will release their new album, Abominate, this Friday, June 7, via Century Media. A lyric video for the track "Heathen Blood" can be found below.

Abominate will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited CD Digipak

- Gatefold black LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. green LP+CD & LP- Booklet

- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD & LP-Booklet

The artwork was once again painted by Paolo Girardi.

Tracklisting:

"The Gallows End"

"Death and Damnation"

"Abominate"

"Heathen Blood"

"The Great One"

"Cold Void"

"The Hunter"

"Godlessness"

"Blind Kingdom"

"The Undertaker"

"Black Wings of the Apocalypse"

"Heathen Blood" lyric video:

“The Gallows End” video:

"The Hunter":

"The Great One":

Firespawn is:

LG Petrov - vocals

Fredrik Folkare - guitar

Victor Brandt - guitar

A. Impaler - bass

Matte Modin - drums