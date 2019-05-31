FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Release "The Gallows End" Single; Music Video Streaming

Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, have released “The Gallows End”, the last single before the album Abominate is released next week. Check out the video below.

A. Impaler comments: “'The Gallows End' is the the opening track of the album and a lot different from the others. With the drumming and bass intro but also in the dramaturgy of the structure of the song. This was the first song Matte was involved in the writing process so it’s obviously a different way of thinking considering how he plays on this song. We also did a new thing for this video, we asked Mathias (our video director) if he got a special vibe for any of the song to do a video of. He said that he absolutely wanted to The Gallows End! So here you go. Enjoy!"

Abominate, out on June 7 via Century Media, will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited CD Digipak

- Gatefold black LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. green LP+CD & LP- Booklet

- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD & LP-Booklet

The artwork was once again painted by Paolo Girardi.

Tracklisting:

"The Gallows End"

"Death and Damnation"

"Abominate"

"Heathen Blood"

"The Great One"

"Cold Void"

"The Hunter"

"Godlessness"

"Blind Kingdom"

"The Undertaker"

"Black Wings of the Apocalypse"

"The Hunter":

"The Great One":

Firespawn is:

LG Petrov - vocals

Fredrik Folkare - guitar

Victor Brandt - guitar

A. Impaler - bass

Matte Modin - drums