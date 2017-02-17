FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Streaming New “Blood Eagle” Track

Swedish devil worshippers, Firespawn, recently announced the release of The Reprobate, the follow-up to the debut album Shadow Realms (2015). The album track, “Blood Eagle”, is available for streaming below.

“Blood Eagle” is a less-than-3-minute blasting assault that lays down the band’s line of approach unequivocally: Remorseless, impetuous death metal, combing the sombre maliciousness of ancient Swedish death metal with technical finesse and untameable ferocity.

The album artwork features an excerpt of a huge painted piece of artwork, done by Mr. Paolo Girardi, who has been responsible for the artwork of Firespawn’s debut album as well as artworks for bands such as Black Breath, Power Trip, Chthe'ilist, Manilla Road and many more.

The Reprobate will be descent upon mankind on April 28th. The album will be released as Digipak CD, deluxe LP (with Gatefold sleeve, 180 g vinyl, poster, inlay and the entire album on CD) and as digital download/stream. Expect nothing less than a merciless piece of evil, ferocious and blasphemous death metal.

Firespawn is the incarnate abomination of LG Petrov, Victor Brandt (both Entombed AD), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, ex-Necrophobic), A. Impaler (Necrophobic, Naglfar) and Matte Modin (Raised Fist, ex-Dark Funeral).

More details on The Reprobate to be revealed in the upcoming weeks.