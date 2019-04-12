FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Streaming New Single "The Great One"

Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, give us the first taste of their forth coming album, Abominate, with the single, "The Great One".

Victor Brandt: “It's a great feeling to be able to release Firespawns’ third album and to be more pleased with the outcome than you could expect. Everyones’ efforts (band, producer, painter, photographer, layout, label) have been above and beyond. So it's a real pleasure to present the first song from our new album "Abominate", which also happens to be my personal favorite: 'The Great One'.”

A.Impaler: “I think that 'The Great One' was the first song for the new album (Abominate) that Victor showed me. I got this instant feeling of extra air in my lungs and a straightened back. 'The Great One' was the first words that crossed my mind when I heard it. It is a fist in your face! You’re welcome!”

Abominate, out on June 7 via Century Media, will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited CD Digipak

- Gatefold black LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. green LP+CD & LP- Booklet

- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD & LP-Booklet

The artwork was once again painted by Paolo Girardi.

Tracklisting:

"The Gallows End"

"Death and Damnation"

"Abominate"

"Heathen Blood"

"The Great One"

"Cold Void"

"The Hunter"

"Godlessness"

"Blind Kingdom"

"The Undertaker"

"Black Wings of the Apocalypse"

Firespawn is:

LG Petrov - vocals

Fredrik Folkare - guitar

Victor Brandt - guitar

A. Impaler - bass

Matte Modin - drums