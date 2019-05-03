FIRESPAWN Featuring ENTOMBED A.D., UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members Streaming New Single "The Hunter"

Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, are giving us another taste of their forthcoming album, Abominate, with the single, "The Hunter".

A.Impaler: “'The Hunter' is a perfect example of what I mean when I say that Firespawn always thinks outside the box and always aiming to evolve. It is death metal but it’s no way near traditional death metal, it’s Firespawn! Enjoy!"

Abominate, out on June 7 via Century Media, will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited CD Digipak

- Gatefold black LP+CD & LP-Booklet

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. green LP+CD & LP- Booklet

- Gatefold transp. orange LP+CD & LP-Booklet

The artwork was once again painted by Paolo Girardi.

Tracklisting:

"The Gallows End"

"Death and Damnation"

"Abominate"

"Heathen Blood"

"The Great One"

"Cold Void"

"The Hunter"

"Godlessness"

"Blind Kingdom"

"The Undertaker"

"Black Wings of the Apocalypse"

"The Great One":

Firespawn is:

LG Petrov - vocals

Fredrik Folkare - guitar

Victor Brandt - guitar

A. Impaler - bass

Matte Modin - drums