FIRESPAWN Premier “Full Of Hate” Music Video

Satanic death metal conquerors, Firespawn, have just released a video for the song “Full Of Hate”, taken off their latest and second album, The Reprobate, which was released earlier this year.

The band comments: “It’s just another death metal day today and we’re Full Of Hate. Support death metal, worship Satan and drink beer! Horns up!”

The Reprobate album artwork features an excerpt of a huge painted piece of artwork, done by Mr. Paolo Girardi, who was responsible for the artwork of Firespawn’s debut album as well as artworks for bands such as Black Breath, Power Trip, Chthe'ilist, Manilla Road and many more.

The Reprobate tracklisting:

“Serpent Of The Ocean”

“Blood Eagle”

“Full Of Hate”

“Damnatio Ad Bestias”

“Death By Impalement”

“General’s Creed”

“The Whitecahpel Murderer”

“A Patient Wolf”

“The Reprobate”

“Nightwalkers”

“Serpent Of The Ocean” video:

“Blood Eagle”:

“Death By Impalement”:

Firespawn is the incarnate abomination of LG Petrov, Victor Brandt (both Entombed AD), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, ex-Necrophobic), A. Impaler (Necrophobic, Naglfar) and Matte Modin (Raised Fist, ex-Dark Funeral).

(Band photo - Soile Siirtola)