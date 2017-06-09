FIREWIND Announce European Tour With RAGE; Summer Dates Started
June 9, 2017, an hour ago
Greek melodic power metal masters, Firewind, continue to promote their newest studio album, Immortals, by playing a run of summer festival dates, a tour of Spain and the group has just been announced as support act for a European tour with Rage in January 2018.
Firewind checked in with the following comment: “The first dates of 2018 are already in. We're excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road in Europe as very special guests of the legendary Rage! This is a show you won't wanna miss. The Immortals campaign marches on - see you in January!”
Firewind tour dates:
June
16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism Open Air
17 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels
July
2 - Milano, Italy - BattleField Metal Fest
August
11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival
17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - More Than Fest
September
8 - Olens, Belgium - Olensfest
October
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bovedal
13 - Valencia, Spain -16 Toneladas
14 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Atalaya Rock Festival
15 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master
27 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak Club
28 - Vouziers, France - Vouziers Metal Fest
January (with Rage)
4 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
5 - Speyer, Germany - 101
6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
13 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café
14 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
15 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
16 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club