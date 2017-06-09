FIREWIND Announce European Tour With RAGE; Summer Dates Started

Greek melodic power metal masters, Firewind, continue to promote their newest studio album, Immortals, by playing a run of summer festival dates, a tour of Spain and the group has just been announced as support act for a European tour with Rage in January 2018.

Firewind checked in with the following comment: “The first dates of 2018 are already in. We're excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road in Europe as very special guests of the legendary Rage! This is a show you won't wanna miss. The Immortals campaign marches on - see you in January!”

Firewind tour dates:

June

16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism Open Air

17 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels

July

2 - Milano, Italy - BattleField Metal Fest

August

11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival

17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - More Than Fest

September

8 - Olens, Belgium - Olensfest

October

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bovedal

13 - Valencia, Spain -16 Toneladas

14 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Atalaya Rock Festival

15 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master

27 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak Club

28 - Vouziers, France - Vouziers Metal Fest

January (with Rage)

4 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

5 - Speyer, Germany - 101

6 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

13 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

14 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

15 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

16 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club