FIREWIND - Four Shows Confirmed For Spain; Summer European Festival Schedule Updated

Guitarist Gus G.'s Firewind have confirmed four shows for Spain this October as well as updating their summer festival schedule for Europe. The band#s itinerary is now as follows:

May

5 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Hall

6 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club

June

2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism Open Air

17 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels

August

11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

17 - Zvolenksa Slatina, Slovakia - More Than Fest

September

8 - Olens, Belgium - Olensfest

October

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bóveda

13 - Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas

14 - Pozal de Gallinas, Spain - Atalaya Rock

15 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master

28 - Vouziers, France - Vouziers Metal Fest

After recently completing a first European tour in support of their new album, Immortals, Greek melodic power metal masters Firewind are now launching a new video for the album track, “Lady of 1000 Sorrows”. Check out the clip, which was filmed, directed & edited by Panagiotis Kountouras, below.

Firewind mastermind and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. checked in with the following comment about the clip: “”Lady of 1000 Sorrows" is in my opinion one of the best tracks on our new album and for sure one of our best power ballads. We were really overwhelmed by how well this song was received at our recent European tour, and we decided to capture some of these moments on camera and make a cool clip for you! Enjoy!”

Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G. Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, Immortals is also released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there is also a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, three stickers and a bonus track.

Immortals tracklisting:

“Hands Of Time”

“We Defy”

“Ode To Leonidas”

“Back On The Throne”

“Live And Die By The Sword”

“Wars Of Ages”

“Lady Of 1000 Sorrows”

“Immortals”

“Warriors And Saints”

“Rise From The Ashes”

“Back On The Throne” lyric video:

“Hands Of Time”:

Firewind lineup:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Gus G. - Guitar

Petros Christo - Bass

Bob Katsionis - Keyboards

Jo Nunez - Drums