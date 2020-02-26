FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shows Three Favourite Pentatonic Licks; Video

Greek guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) has released the video below, along with this message: "Recently a guitar magazine asked me to send them a video with my all time favourite pentatonic lick. I had a hard time narrowing it down to just one, so I thought I’d do a video for you all and pick 3 of my favourite licks instead. Enjoy!"

"In between our tours, we’ve been recording a new Firewind album which is coming out in 2020," states a recent message from Gus G. "We’re currently putting the finishing touches on it. Here’s some footage from the drum recordings, as well as the guitars I used on the album."

Firewind and Primal Fear will support Symphony X on their 25th Anniversary North American tour. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

General admission tickets are now available for purchase, here.

Dates:

May

14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)

16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus

20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial

21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

June

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade