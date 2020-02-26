FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Shows Three Favourite Pentatonic Licks; Video
February 26, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Greek guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) has released the video below, along with this message: "Recently a guitar magazine asked me to send them a video with my all time favourite pentatonic lick. I had a hard time narrowing it down to just one, so I thought I’d do a video for you all and pick 3 of my favourite licks instead. Enjoy!"
"In between our tours, we’ve been recording a new Firewind album which is coming out in 2020," states a recent message from Gus G. "We’re currently putting the finishing touches on it. Here’s some footage from the drum recordings, as well as the guitars I used on the album."
Firewind and Primal Fear will support Symphony X on their 25th Anniversary North American tour. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.
General admission tickets are now available for purchase, here.
Dates:
May
14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)
16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts
18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus
20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial
21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue
June
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go
7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade